Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Timmy, Buster & Cecile

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Timmy, Buster and Cecile–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First, meet Timmy!

This kitten was born with a shorter tail and he’s a little on the small side, but so cute!

Affectionate and playful, Timmy is sure to bring some fun in your life. He was born in a litter of eight at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.

Next, we have Buster.

His smile will light up a room and he’s plenty playful. This young pup wants to zoom around your yard, play fetch, look out the window, and munch on treats.

Buster is getting knee surgery soon. He’s hoping for a relaxing household where he can recuperate.

If you want to meet him Buster is at the Cherryland Humane Society.

And finally, this is Cecile.

He’s a tiger striped tabby who also loves to watch out the window. He’ll trot around the room to find new friends and claim them as his own.

Cecile is ready for his forever family to pick him up at the Cherryland Humane Society.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!