Whitmer Sits Down, Talks New COVID-19 Restrictions, Pushback

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is defending the state health department’s decision to issue more COVID-19 restrictions.

This week, people across the state are being asked to dial back aspects of our social lives to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It’s being labeled a three-week pause so we can stop the surge being seen statewide.

Starting Wednesday, high schools, colleges and universities will all close in-person learning.

Restaurants and bars will no longer be able to offer indoor dining.

Also closing will be theaters, stadiums, arenas and organized sports, along with bowling alleys, skating rinks, and indoor water parks.

And all workplaces must close if their work can be done at home.

The new restrictions come a month and a half after the Michigan Supreme Court took away Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive powers.

The restrictions are now being done through the Department of Health and Human Services’ epidemic orders, under the direction of Governor Whitmer.

Many say it’s just a different name for the same over reach.

“We are in the worst of COVID-19 right now,” says Gov. Whitmer.

The spike in cases in the spring led to a stay-at-home order, Michigan isn’t there yet. That comes despite case numbers far outpacing the original spike.

Governor Whitmer says, while still possible, she wants to avoid another stay-at-home.

“Now we can be more targeted and thoughtful and really use the knowledge that we’ve acquired over the last eight months to inform our strategy,” says Whitmer, “That’s what we’re doing.”

Instantly, there was pushback. Maybe most startling, a tweet from Scott Atlas on the White House Coronavirus Task Force saying,” The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept.”

“It’s terribly disappointing that someone with a national stage, in the Trump Administration, would make comments like that,” says Whitmer, “After a murder plot was revealed not long ago, it’s so callous and it’s so dangerous.”

Here in Michigan, one state representative says he and others are ready to hold impeachment hearings.

Whitmer’s executive powers were taken away in order to include the legislature in the process. Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield says the governor has ignored their plans and in a statement says., “We stand ready to act in a bipartisan way when the governor decides it is worth her time.”

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that they are tweeting from hunting break or vacation right now,” says Whitmer, “We are at work, listening to the experts.”

It’s a ‘they said, she said’ lockdown in Lansing with both sides standing pat while Michigan’s numbers continue to climb.

“They haven’t been taking this seriously. We will continue to work with them on modeling calls. I will continue to hold quadrant meetings with them. I will continue to ask them to take some action but I can’t force them to,” says Whitmer, “I’ll just remind everyone the people elected me Governor and it’s my job to use every tool I can to keep people safe.”