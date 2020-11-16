Suspect Shot, Isabella Co. Deputy Injured While Patrolling After Armed Robberies

A deputy was wounded and a suspect was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a Marathon Gas Station in Mt. Pleasant.

State police say it happened after two separate armed robberies at local gas stations. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Details on those robberies are limited at this time.

The shooting, which wounded a deputy in the leg and sent a suspect to the hospital, happened later.

Troopers and Isabella County deputies were patrolling gas stations in the city to make sure they were secure.

When officers arrived at the Marathon Gas Station on Remus Road, they noticed a “possible suspect vehicle parked in the lot.”

As they approached the store, the suspect stepped out of the vehicle. MSP says the suspect had a handgun and was shot multiple times by police.

The suspect and injured deputy were both transported to the hospital. MSP says the deputy was treated and released, but the suspect is in critical condition.