State Police Release More Details on Isabella County Officer Involved Shooting

The suspect in two armed robberies that lead up to a deputy being shot in the leg, is out of the hospital and in police custody.

State Police say two gas stations were robbed Sunday night in Mount Pleasant before the suspect was tracked down and shot by deputies.

The deputy who was shot was treated at the hospital and later released.

State Police say the first of the armed robberies happened at a Speedway on Pickard just after 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Then, less than 10 minutes later, another call about another armed robbery. This one also on Pickard at a Citgo.

That’s when State Police say multiple departments began heading to area gas stations to alert them about what was happening.

They say when officers arrived at a Marathon station on Remus, they spotted what they believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

State Police say when officers went towards the store, they saw the suspect leaving with a handgun.

The suspect was then shot multiple times.

An Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but tonight he is out of the hospital and in custody.

State Police have not said what if anything the suspect took from the gas stations.

State Police have now taken over the investigation.

A report will be sent to the Isabella County Prosecutor’s office once the investigation is complete.