It seems like everywhere you turn there’s a help wanted sign. Hiring, and keeping, good employees is an issue business across industries in Northern Michigan continue to have.

In this special report, Help Wanted Northern Michigan, Northern Michigan’s News Leader examines the issue and how some small businesses in Charlevoix are navigating through it.

“We enjoy serving the public, that’s what we really do,” said That French Place owner Brian Freund.

Serving up signature crepes and smooth lattes, That French Place has been a Charlevoix staple for six years.

“As we’re growing, and we need help,” Freund said.

But that’s been hard to find.

What has hiring been like for them?

“Tricky, tricky,” Freund said.

To keep things going they’ve cut their hours.

“As it is now we want to give everyone two days off a week, so we find it’s much easier with the limited staff we do have if everybody has the same days off,” Freund said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to flip their business model upside down in just a matter of months. Customers are no longer allowed inside. Instead they installed a take out window.

Not only did it help everyone stay safe in such a small space but, it also made them more efficient.

“The crew could communicate, so you could get more done with less people because everyone knows what’s going on,” Freund said.

That French place isn’t the only Charlevoix business having trouble hiring new employees. Just across the street the Charlevoix Pizza Co. is having the same problem

“You don’t go into a place right now without seeing help wanted or please apply,” general manager Christine Tate said.

For three years, the Charlevoix Pizza Co. has been serving up gourmet pizzas with dough and sauce made from scratch.

“We had to adjust our hours for a couple of months because we couldn’t get enough staff to open every day,” Tate said.

After posting on job board after job board and telling everyone they knew….

“We went months without a single application with doing everything we could,” Tate said. “So it’s been a struggle.”

They even had to close for two weeks when they lost some of their summer staff.

“With everything going on, we just couldn’t find anyone,” Tate said. “It was a huge, huge struggle.”

This isn’t just a problem in Northern Michigan.

“This is happening all across the state,” said Jayne Lindblom, region services director for Northwest Michigan Works. “When I talk with the other Michigan Works, they’re experiencing the same problems.”

They estimate there are at least 3,000 openings in their 10-county region alone. She says staffing struggles will end up hurting small businesses the most.

“It’s particularly more difficult because they might not have the cash reserves,” Lindblom said. “They could be a mom and pop like store or restaurant and they just don’t have that large reserve like a large corporation has.”

is it that there just are not enough people for these jobs or the people are there, and they just don’t want to work?

“it’s hard to put your finger on it but I think it might be a little bit of both depending on what the industry is,” Lindblom said. “If you’re collecting unemployment, you might be making more than if you’re working. So there’s little incentive to go back to work but there could be other issues like childcare, you just don’t know.”

The Charlevoix Pizza Co has since been able to rebuild their staff and they are back open for both lunch and dinner.

“We were very fortunate that our regular customers came back right away,” Tate said.

That French Place is pushing through too.

“We’re still growing so it hasn’t stagnated the business at all, fortunately,” Freund said. “The unfortunate part is it just means my wife and I work way more hours.”