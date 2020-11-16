Set Up Nears for Traverse City Christmas Tree

Traverse City is setting up its Christmas tree Tuesday and it will require the closure of a major thoroughfare through the downtown area.

Cass Street will be closed north of Front Street starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The city says they expect work on the tree to be finished by 4 p.m.

Alternate routes are advised to reduce congestion.

As for the tree’s lighting, that’s coming up this Friday.

As we have for years, Northern Michigan’s News Leader will have a crew there for the big event, which will not have in-person crowds this year.

Be sure to tune in Friday at four, five and six for complete coverage of the Traverse City tree lighting.