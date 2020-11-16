Savor the Season with Natural Northern Foods

Share your favorite recipe and a photo of the delicious food to enter for a chance to win a basket from Natural Northern Foods!

It’s the time of pulling out recipe cards and books from the back of kitchen shelves and preparing for the coming holidays. You may be buying flour by the pound, or maybe gathering the family to bake in bulk. However you choose to cook your recipes is unique and perfect to you, and we want to see what you make!

The basket is valued at $250 and contains: 2 Natural Northern Hats, 2 Natural Northern Shirts in a Men’s Large and a Women’s medium, 2 Natural Northern Tote Bags, Cherry Chipotle Hot Sauce, Chipotle Bourbon Hot Sauce, Sliced Jalapenos, Cherry Sliced Jalapenos, Roasted Tomato Cherry Salsa, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Original Corn Salsa, Fire Roasted Habanero Salsa, Texas Kick Blend Rub, Garlic Sea Salt, Lemon Sea Salt, Lime Sea Salt, Spicy Bayou Rub, Jalapeno Black Bean Hummus, Zesty Garlic Hummus, Sundried Smoke Tomato Cream Cheese Spread, Cranberry Walnut Cream Cheese Spread, Asiago and Spring Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Traverse City Cherry and Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread, Pimento Cheese Spread, Asiago and Feta Cream Cheese Spread, Lori’s Original Recipe Fresh Salsa, and Lori’s Medium Smokey Chipotle Fresh Salsa.

Make cooking for the holidays a little extra fun this year and snap of shot of what you made. You can submit your photo to enter for the Natural Northern Foods basket here. After you submit your photo, be sure to take a look at the other recipes. Vote for the ones you think look tasty, and try it out yourself!

You have until December 9 to enter and vote, and the winner will be announced live on December 11 on the four.