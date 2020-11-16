Samaritan’s Purse Hosts Annual “Operation Christmas Child” with COVID-19 Changes

Every year, Samaritan’s Purse hosts its Operation Christmas Child campaign to help give the gift of joy and happiness to children in need around the world. This year, they’ve made some changes to their drop-off locations, but they want you to know that the gift collections are still on.

Here’s how it works:

Find a Shoebox – Start with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox. If you want to wrap it, cover the box and lid separately. If you do not have a shoebox, you can learn how to build your own here.

Girl or Boy? – Decide whether you will pack a box for a girl or a boy, and the age category: 2–4, 5–9, or 10–14.

Fill with Gifts – Select a medium to large “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. For gift recommendations, click here.

Once you have your shoebox, you can bring it to any of the drop-off locations listed here. Due to COVID-19, their drop-off protocols have changed. “When you arrive at your drop-off location, follow the signs for curbside drop off. A volunteer wearing a mask will greet you and direct you to an outside area where they will retrieve your shoeboxes. Volunteers will also present you with a touchless way to leave your contact information and the number of shoeboxes that you are dropping off.”

For more information about Operation Christmas Child, and other ways to participate, click here.