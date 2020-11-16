Republican Lawmakers Call for Whitmer Impeachment, Heath Officials Praise New COVID-19 Restrictions

Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave a briefing on new coronavirus restrictions for Michigan.

It is important to note these new rules come from the state health department, not the governor.

Republican state lawmakers say they are ready to call hearings to begin impeachment proceedings against Governor Whitmer.

State Rep. Matt Maddock posted this on social media.

Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 16, 2020

One of the lawmakers listed is northern Michigan Representative Daire Rendon.

At the same time, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health complimented the move from Michigan.

He tweeted at Governor Whitmer, “substantial new restrictions in Michigan will be helpful. It will enable other states to follow. And I suspect as many as a dozen will this week because things are super bad. Hospitals are getting full.”