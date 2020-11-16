Republican Lawmakers Call for Whitmer Impeachment, Heath Officials Praise New COVID-19 Restrictions

Chris Clor,

Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave a briefing on new coronavirus restrictions for Michigan.

It is important to note these new rules come from the state health department, not the governor.

Guide

Republican state lawmakers say they are ready to call hearings to begin impeachment proceedings against Governor Whitmer.

State Rep. Matt Maddock posted this on social media.

One of the lawmakers listed is northern Michigan Representative Daire Rendon.

At the same time, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health complimented the move from Michigan.

He tweeted at Governor Whitmer, “substantial new restrictions in Michigan will be helpful. It will enable other states to follow. And I suspect as many as a dozen will this week because things are super bad. Hospitals are getting full.”

Categories: Coronavirus

Related Posts:

9&10 News Top Stories