Presidential Transition Process Still On Hold

Most Republicans still remain silent as President Trump continues to refuse to start the presidential transition process.

Early Sunday morning the president tweeted that Joe Biden won “because of a rigged election.”

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

But because some people took that as an admission of defeat, President Trump followed up with another tweet saying “he only won in the eyes of the fake news media. I concede nothing.”

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

As the president continues his legal battle claiming election fraud, President-elect Biden’s soon-to-be chief of staff says it is critical during the pandemic that the transition of power is seamless.

“We now have the possibility, we need to see if it gets approved, of a vaccine starting perhaps in December, January…Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power.”

The Department of Homeland Security says the 2020 election was the ‘most secure in American history.’