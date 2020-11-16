PFAS Investigation: Results In for Wells Tested in East Bay Twp. Neighborhood

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says they got test results back for drinking water in the Pine Grove neighborhood in East Bay Township.

They say all 15 wells tested returned some detection of PFAS.

Seven of the wells exceed the maximum contamination level.

The contamination was first discovered in October.

Those living in the areas have been supplied bottled water since then.

The state plans to do further testing and monitoring.