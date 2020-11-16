Names of 2 Involved in Fatal Manistee River Accident Released

We now know the names of the two people police say died when their car drove into the Manistee River.

Police says 50-year-old Charla Bishop and 38-year-old Ryan Jensen are the occupants of the car found in the Manistee River.

Michigan State Police responded to a call about a car driving into the Manistee River last Thursday.

Crews worked to recover the car, and residents say they had never seen anything like the accident happen before.

Police say the accident is still under investigation.