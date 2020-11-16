MSP Remind Hunters to Familiarize Themselves With Hunting Equipment

Michigan State Police want to remind all hunters to familiarize themselves with their hunting equipment.

It comes after a hunting accident in Norman Township on Saturday.

Troopers say a Boyne Falls man was hand cranking the drawstring on his bow when the crank device broke, hitting him in the eye.

Troopers say although this incident appears to be a possible manufacturer defect, everyone should inspect their equipment for potential hazards.