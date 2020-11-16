Mount Pleasant Stabbing Suspect Arrested

Police arrested someone they say stabbed two people in Mount Pleasant.

Around 2:30 Monday morning, city police say they were called out to an apartment complex on South Oak Street.

They found two victims: a man and woman. Both were taken to the hospital.

The man is in stable condition, the woman is in critical condition.

Police say they quickly found and arrested the suspect.

Police say this was an isolated and targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.

They are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call Mount Pleasant Police at 989-779-9111 or central dispatch at (989) 773-1000.