Mount Pleasant Police Investigate Double Stabbing

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a double stabbing that happened early Monday morning.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Oak Street around 2:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man and woman both with stab wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect and stabbing victims knew each other, but are still working to figure out a motive.

“Unfortunately we do not what it led up to it at this time. I can tell you our one and only suspect is in custody, the investigation is ongoing and we’re doing our best to give you the details as soon as possible,” said Officer Autume Balcom.

Anyone with information on the double stabbing is asked to call Mount Pleasant police.