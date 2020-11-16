Moderna Becomes 2nd to Say Clinical Trials Show Vaccine is Effective

Monday morning Moderna announced clinical trials show its vaccine is effective, making Moderna the second pharmaceutical company awaiting approval for a coronavirus vaccine.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says a vaccine could be the key to a more normal lif as early as next spring. But the U.S. still needs to remember to listen to guidelines.

The U.S. is far from seeing cases slow down. The nation has now passed 11 million total infections and coronavirus cases are on the rise in nearly every state across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects the U.S. could see up to 440,000 cumulative deaths by the first of March.

Governors across the country are issuing new restrictions and urging people to stay vigilant and continue to follow public health measures.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says, “We could see the end of this. We just have to tough it out a few more months and do what we need to do to get through this.”