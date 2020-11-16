Michigan Officials Report 12,763 New COVID-19 Cases, 55 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 12,763 new cases of the coronavirus and 55 additional COVID-19 deaths since Saturday.

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 6,381 per day.

Michigan has now had 264,576 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,049 COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday the state was at 251,813 confirmed cases with 7,994 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of November 13, 138,862 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The state has issued new coronavirus guidelines aimed at limiting interactions between people in schools, bars and restaurants, and even at work.

The announcement came in a late evening press conference Sunday, but these new orders are not from Gov. Whitmer.

The restrictions come from The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services-and are set to take affect Wednesday.

Those restrictions include:

All high schools and colleges will go virtual to limit the spread in schools. But K-8 can still meet in person.

All organized sports (other than professional and certain NCAA sports) will be canceled.

Restaurants and bars are only allowed outdoor seating, carry-out and delivery.

CLOSED: Casinos, theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling centers, arcades, ice rinks, indoor water parks and group exercise classes.

Anyone who is able to work at home must now do so.

What’s open?

Preschool through 8th grade (at the discretion of the individual districts)

Childcare

Hair salons, barber shops, other personal services

Retail

Small outdoor gatherings (25 people)

Gyms (for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place)

Public transit

Funerals (25 people)

Health care

Robert Gordon, the MDHHS director, says it is impossible to slow the spread without some sort of intervention.

“No country or state has brought COVID down from spread like ours without terrible loss of life or the force of law responses like ours have worked,” Gordon said.

For now the new restrictions are set to last three weeks, and Gov. Whitmer says she hopes that is all it takes for cases to move back to a better spot.

“Our hope is that everyone take this seriously and does their part and we will see a drastic improvement in our positivity rates and this sheer number of cases that were seeing,” Whitmer said.

Colleges and high schools are now required to start virtual learning, if they haven’t already, on Wednesday. But K-8 can still meet in person at the discretion of the individual district.

It is important to note these new rules come from the state health department, not the governor.

Republican state lawmakers say they are ready to call hearings to begin impeachment proceedings against Governor Whitmer. At the same time, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health complimented the move from Michigan.

He tweeted at Governor Whitmer, “substantial new restrictions in Michigan will be helpful. It will enable other states to follow. And I suspect as many as a dozen will this week because things are super bad. Hospitals are getting full.”

Monday morning Moderna announced clinical trials show its vaccine is effective, making Moderna the second pharmaceutical company awaiting approval for a coronavirus vaccine.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says a vaccine could be the key to a more normal life as early as next spring. But the U.S. still needs to remember to listen to guidelines.

The U.S. is far from seeing cases slow down. The nation has now passed 11 million total infections and coronavirus cases are on the rise in nearly every state across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now projects the U.S. could see up to 440,000 cumulative deaths by the first of March.

Governors across the country are issuing new restrictions and urging people to stay vigilant and continue to follow public health measures.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says, “We could see the end of this. We just have to tough it out a few more months and do what we need to do to get through this.”

