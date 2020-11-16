Local Libraries Adapt to New COVID-19 Restrictions

As new COVID-19 restrictions go into effect this week, local libraries are adapting.

The Traverse Area District Library will close its inside services and switch back to curbside service for the time being.

Library patrons will be able to call or reserve their books online, and will receive a text when their order is ready.

The library’s director says they’ve seen a jump in activity since making the announcement.

“We noticed families already coming in, and I think also the schools closing is a big trigger for people,” said Michele Howard, Director of the TADL system. “They’re getting armfuls of books and stacks of STEM kits for their kids, and they’re checking out tons of movies.”

Along with curbside service, TADL also has plenty of online resources.