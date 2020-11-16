Holiday Shopping Tips and Tricks from ‘The Budgetnista’

With many opting for online shopping for their holiday gifts this year, it’s very easy to lose track of how much we add into our virtual carts. Financial expert, Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche shares how we can simplify gift-giving this year, and how to keep our budget off of the naughty list.

First of all, she recommends utilizing online shopping tools like Honey. “It is free. It is easy to use, and it’s a browser extension,” Tiffany explained. “The way it works is that you download, Honey, the browser extension to your browser and it starts to get to work for you”. It shows you the best price available throughout multiple online shopping platforms. You can check it out here.

Then, to stay on budget and focused on what items are really needed, Tiffany recommends making a holiday shopping list, and sticking to it. “You really want to prioritize – but nothing’s better than paper and pencil and a list. Don’t go shopping without a budget. Write down an estimate of how much everything on that list is going to cost you. Then add it up. That is your holiday budget. Either you set aside the money now if you have it, or start saving toward having that money set aside”.

If you’re really in a financial pinch this year, Tiffany said to do a gift exchange with your family and friends. “My family and I have been doing a gift exchange in the last 10 plus years. It means I don’t have to buy four different gifts, just one”.

For more financial advice, and information about Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, click here.