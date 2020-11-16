Healthy Living: Rethinking COVID-19 Recovery

It’s called post-intensive care unit syndrome, or PICU and prior to the pandemic, many of us may never have heard of it.

But patients who survive an extended stay in an intensive care unit on a ventilator may have a number of unique health challenges to overcome.

In Healthy Living, Courtney Doyle has more on how hospitals are rethinking recovery for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Khan says there are about 20 academic centers across the country treating survivors in ICU recovery centers much like the one at Indiana University.

Many hospitals are now shifting their model of care to address all of the physical, social, and emotional concerns facing recovering COVID-19 patients like memory problems, depression and anxiety.