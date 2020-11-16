Charlevoix Emergency Shelter Operates During COVID-19

As the colder weather approaches, emergency shelters are preparing to house people in need of a warm place to stay.

But COVID-19 is making it difficult for shelters like Safe Haven Ministries to give help the way they would like.

Kim Bakker, director of Night Light Men’s Emergency Shelter in Charlevoix, says their operation “helps guys get off the street in the coldest weather and it gives them a warm, safe place to sleep.”

The shelter has been running for seven years. They’re open from the beginning of November to the end of March and see an average of about 25 men use their services.

But this year will be different than others.

“The changes start at the door,” Bakker says. “When the fellas come in now, they’re required to disinfect their hands and get their temperature taken.”

They’re also asking the men to wear masks when they’re in common areas like the living room or the kitchen.

Safe Haven Ministries Director Jan Boss says, “We had to buy a fogger, air purifiers to keep everybody safe…The gentlemen that come and also all our volunteers.”

Their biggest change was lowering their capacity from eight men to six.

“In the past years, we would not turn people away from here,” Bakker said. “If we had eight guys and another fella showed up, we’d set a cot up for them and we would have a place to stay.”

Now if there are more than six men wanting to stay at Night Light, Bakker will make other arrangements like a night at a local motel room or giving out coats that turn into sleeping bags.

“It saddens me that we have to lower the capacity,” Boss said. “We’ve had as many as 10 in here at a time and now we can’t have more than six.”

Night Light is also low on volunteers.

“Our volunteer base has dropped this year,” Bakker says. “The bulk of my volunteers are in an age group that might be considered at risk.”

But they’re still wanting to help those in need.

“Your heart goes out to anybody that’s why we try to accommodate somebody in any way we can,” Bakker says.

Those wishing to volunteer can call Kim at 231-330-5316.