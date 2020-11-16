Charlevoix County Restaurants Preparing to Work Under New Restrictions

With the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by Gov. Whitmer Sunday, restaurants are limited to just outdoor seating or take out service starting Wednesday.

Of course, this comes after a rocky year for so many restaurants after navigating similar restriction in the spring.

“Take out will be our game plan,” said Villager Pub bartender Caitlin Cole said.

The Villager Pub in downtown Charlevoix is ready to make the switch to just take out service with these new restrictions.

“This time it’s a little bit easier to be prepared and little calmer because we know what we’re doing,” Cole said. “It might be a little bit different, but we know we can work with it.”

Outdoor seating is also allowed but …

“With the snow coming, it’s just not going to work for us,” Cole said.

Across the county in Boyne City, Kirt Ploe and his Sunnyside restaurant already started preparing to see some sort of restrictions.

“When it happened, it was a quick phone call between me and my brother on this is the plan, this is what we’re going to do,” Ploe said.

They plan to open up their Sunnyside Hustle food truck.

“We see it as keeping some sort of revenue in the building, keeping us relevant and continue to do what we been doing this whole time, thinking outside the box,” Ploe said.

They also feel much better off this time around.

“We managed to cycle through it the first time and we had no idea what we were doing so this time will be much easier,” Ploe said.

But both restaurants say they can’t do it alone.

“A lot of restaurants will either fold or come out strong, and that’s really going to depend on their locals and their local clientele,” Ploe said.

“We’re thankful to the support of our community who keeps us running, we got through one take out season so let’s get through another one,” Cole said.