Cadillac Man Arrested After Fleeing From Police in September

A Cadillac man has been arrested after fleeing from police back in September.

On Saturday, Michigan State Police stopped to investigate an occupied Chevrolet Blazer on East 30 Road in Haring Twp., when Michael Boven exited the car and fled.

Police found Boven hiding in some tall grass under a tree.

Boven fled from police in September for a registration plate violation.

He was arraigned on one count of fleeing and eluding, one county resisting and obstructing, and has been charged as a habitual offender.

Boven is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 1.