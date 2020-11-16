Cadillac Man Arraigned on Larceny, Assault and Battery Charges

A Cadillac man who refused to cooperate with police has turned himself in.

Back in September, Arnold Holmes had threatened two motorists with his aggressive dogs because they stopped to fix a flat tire on this property.

The motorists called 911 after they saw Homes climb inside the car with the flat tire and take the keys.

Officers attempted to get Holmes to hand over the keys but left because Holmes would not cooperate.

Holmes turned himself in on Friday and was arraigned on one county larceny, two counts assault and battery and other charges.

Holmes is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 1.