Bay Theatre Suspends Operations Until January

All movie theaters in Michigan will be closing for three weeks beginning Wednesday.

The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay in taking precautions even further.

The nonprofit theater has already closed its doors, and will remain that way until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

The theater’s board of directors made the decision after hearing the health department’s orders, and decided it was best for the community to stay closed beyond the three-week order.

The theater’s president says they can’t wait to allow guests back in when it’s safe to do so.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Bay Theatre president Rick Andrews said. “I don’t want anybody to think that because it’s been a tough year or because we’re closing temporarily now, that we’re not going to be around. We’re definitely gonna be around. Our plans are, as soon as we can, to ramp up again to filling out the theater with great, great movies.”

The Bay Theatre will continue running its online “Beyond the Bay” classic movie discussion series live streamed on YouTube.