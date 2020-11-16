Some East Bay Twp. Homeowners Told Not to Drink Tap Water Due to PFAS

Several homeowners in one Grand Traverse County neighborhood are being told not to drink their tap water after a new round of test results shows PFAS contamination.

Fifteen wells were tested in the Pine Grove subdivision in East Bay Township, and all 15 showed some level of PFAS contamination.

But new results are now showing seven of those wells have PFAS levels that are unsafe for drinking.

Dan Thorell is the environmental health director for the Grand Traverse County Health Department. He says, “These are snapshot in time, the samples. So they are going to be resampled in the future.” He adds, “We are still going to provide bottled water and we are going to provide filters for those people, because we don’t know what the levels are going to do over time, you know. They could go up.”

Thorell says high PFAS levels have been linked to health problems such as high cholesterol, reproductive issues, low birth weight, certain types of cancer, thyroid issues, and other conditions.

Thorell says they’re planning for another town hall/neighborhood meeting before the end of the year, and the county will apply for a grant from EGLE to get the homes connected to the municipal city water system. He says that is the best, long-term solution.