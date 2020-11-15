Otsego County Community Stuffs Backpacks for Local Foster Children

Foster parent Michelle Miller rallied the community in Otsego County on Sunday to help out local foster children.

Michelle says, “I did a Facebook live in the store and called out my family and friends to help purchase backpacks because it’s a very small way to give back.”

Michelle and a team of volunteers stuffed nearly 250 backpacks with basic supplies that foster children sometimes go without.

“We’re filling it with essentials like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, those things that are kind of awkward to ask for on your first day,” said Michelle.

She says she couldn’t have made it happen without help from Wellspring Lutheran Services.

Michelle says, “We were honored a grant through their COVID relief fund for $750 to help stuff these backpacks. So that’s huge- and they have the youth advisory committee here today.”

Organizers say its important to come other during a time of need.

Otsego Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee president, Kaylie McKinley says, “It’s really inspiring to see the work that we do in the community and see personally how it affects the other kids in the community.”

McKinley says even though the job was simple, it was still meaningful.

“I hope that everybody see that you can make a difference. It doesn’t matter how big it is or how small it is,” said McKinley.

Michelle says that this won’t be the last time she will be stuffing backpacks, she’s hoping to do hundred more before the holidays.