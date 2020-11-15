Opening Weekend Kicks Off with 66th Mancelona Buck Pole

Sunday was opening day for hunter in Northern Michigan.

Hunters in Mancelona celebrated with their 66th Annual Buck Pole.

Every year hunters hang their bucks for the town to come see.

One volunteer said this year looked a little different than years passed in order to allow for social distancing—but say they are lucky to still have this year’s Buck Pole to bring community members outside to enjoy a Mancelona tradition.

Volunteer, Kathy Lightbody says, “You get your hunters that start hanging up their deer just as soon as they get them on opening day, the 15th. Then they’ll be out here until Monday at 7 p.m and at that time the whole community comes out.”

The bucks in Mancelona will be on display until tomorrow night when they hold their yearly raffles for the community and hunters.

To live stream the Mancelona Buck Pole you can visit the Mancelona Chamber of Commerce website, here: https://mancelonachamber.org/