Northern Michigan Schools Impacted by COVID-19

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Gov. Whitmer announced that all Michigan high schools and colleges will be closed for in-person classes for three weeks.

K-8 students may continue meeting face-to-face at the discretion of the individual district.

The list below outlines other districts who have announced their own individual changes due to COVID-19:

Birch Street Elementary – Kalkaska Public Schools

Online learning until Nov. 30

Brimley Area Schools High School and Middle School

Online learning until Nov. 30

Cadillac High School

Remote learning until Nov. 30

Charlton Heston Academy

Online learning until Nov. 30

Chippewa Hills School District

Online learning until Jan. 3, 2021

Fairview Area Schools

Virtual learning Nov. 16 until Nov. 30. Students will be able to pick up their devices, packets, and food from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. Please call Mary if you want on the list for meals at 848-7045 by Sunday, Nov. 15. If you received meals during the last shutdown, you are already on the list, and you do not need to call.

Fancher Elementary School

Online learning Nov. 9-13

Gaylord Intermediate School

Online learning until Nov. 30

Harrison Community Schools

Remote learning Nov. 11-30

Kingsley Schools

Remote learning until Dec. 8

Lake City Schools

All Lake City district buildings will be closed on Monday Nov. 15 due to “staff illness.” The online option is also canceled. The district will be issuing communications about the days ahead on Wednesday Nov. 17.

McBain Elementary School

Remote learning until Nov. 30

Mount Pleasant Public Schools

Remote learning Nov. 16 to 20

Petoskey High School

Online learning until Nov. 30

ROOC Special Education, COOR ISD

Closed on Monday, Nov. 16

Roger’s City Schools

Rogers City high school and elementary school will be closed on Nov. 16 for cleaning.

Rudyard Area Schools

Online learning until Nov. 30

Sault Ste. Marie Area Schools

Online learning until Nov. 30

Shepherd Public Schools

Online learning Nov. 9 – 13

Traverse City Area Public Schools

Remote learning Nov. 11-20 for all middle schools and high schools

Remote learning for all students from Nov. 18-Dec. 8

Elementary students will learn face-to-face Nov. 16-17