Mount Pleasant Public Schools Transitioning to Online Learning Nov. 16-20

Mount Pleasant Public Schools will be moving to virtual instruction from Nov. 16-20.

The Superintendent released a YouTube video to explain the situation. You can watch it here.

The district will host a school board meeting on Monday Nov. 16 to review their current coronavirus operation plans after learning of a number of staff members in quarantine as well as new student cases confirmed over the weekend.

Student Chromebooks will be available for pickup on Tuesday morning.

Winter athletic competitions and practices will be delayed for the week as well.

District parents seeking more information should check their email for further communication.