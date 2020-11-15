MDHHS Issues New Coronavirus Guidelines Lasting Three Weeks

In a Sunday night press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke alongside Michigan Department of Health and Human Services officials about the current state of the coronavirus crisis.

MDHHS announced a new emergency order that will pause certain activities and behaviors for three weeks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Read some of the rules below:

“Under the order, indoor residential gatherings will be limited to two households at any time.

However, MDHHS strongly urges families to pick a single other household to interact with over the next three weeks, consistent with new guidance released by the department . The order is aimed at limiting residential and non-residential gatherings where COVID-19 spreads rapidly.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only.

Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place.

Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will be closed.

Professional and college sports meeting extraordinary standards for risk mitigation may continue without spectators, however all other organized sports must stop.

Colleges and high schools may proceed with remote learning, but must end in-person classes.”

These orders will take effect on Nov. 18.

“The order leaves open work that cannot be performed from home, including for manufacturing, construction and health occupations. Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining and parks remain open. Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed: retail shopping; public transit; restaurant takeout; personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment; and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.