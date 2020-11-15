Mackinac Bridge Temporarily Restricting Traffic due to High Winds

The Mackinac Bridge is restricting traffic and escorting ‘high profile vehicles’ due to high winds between 51 to 61 miles per hour.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority released this statement:

Currently we are experiencing winds of sufficient force in the Straits area to require an escort of certain ‘high profile’ vehicles across the Mackinac Bridge.

Examples of high profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height. High profile vehicles must be escorted.

Motorists are asked to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop. Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.

All vehicles must exercise appropriate caution. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change. If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates.

Please have masks on and payment ready. We accept cash, credit and debit cards.

For further information visit https://www.mackinacbridge.org/