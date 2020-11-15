Gov. Whitmer Press Conference Sunday Evening

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce coronavirus restrictions on Sunday evening at 6 P.M.

She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon

The press release from the Governor’s office said the trio, “will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and make an announcement regarding the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.”

We will stream the press conference here on our website, our Facebook page, and on the VUit app.