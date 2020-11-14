Traverse City Beer Week Offers Self-Guided Brewery Trail, Raffles and More

TC is hoppy this week, because it’s officially Traverse City Beer Week!

This year’s event features a self-guided tour on the beer week ale trail. Participating breweries, like 7 Monks, are offering discounts and specials to beer drinkers, and visitors can download a TC Beer Week app to unlock more deals and enter into cool raffles.

“There are some really fun deals out there. Some of these breweries have really put some thought into this, some of the other restaurants and beer bars have put some thought into this. Seek those good deals out and have some fun with it,” said 7 Monks GM Jason Kasdorf.

If you visit five or more beer week participating locations you get a free shirt or fanny pack. The biggest raffle item is a a beer lovers vacation package.

Beer week runs Nov. 13-20.

