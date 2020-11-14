Otsego County United Way Holds 14th Annual Power of the Purse Auction

The Otsego County United Way is holding their 14th annual Power of the Purses event on Saturday night.

This year they are donating a portion of the proceeds from the night back to local businesses in Gaylord and across the county.

This year, because of the pandemic, they decided to move the annual auction online.

The Otsego County United Way has already raised tens of thousands of dollars in donations.

All the bags being raffled off on Saturday were hand picked and put together by members of the community.

Otsego County United Way Assistant Executive Director, Megan Hacker says, “It’s a completely different ball game for us this year. We have just had incredible support from the community with $13,000 in sponsorships. We’ve got over $40,000 in donation that’ll be auctioned off.”

Their raffle is being held on Saturday night from 7 p.m to 9 p.m through Facebook Live and Zoom.