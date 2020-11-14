MTM On The Road: Rusty Dogz Cheboygan Opens Up, Making Gourmet Hotdogs

A “pawfect” place just opened up in Cheboygan.

Rusty Dogz makes gourmet hot dogs with all fresh ingredients and one-of-kind homemade buns.

They have something for everyone from the Chicago Dog to even a vegetarian option.

Your four legged friends can even enjoy a goodie bag from Rusty Dogz with some treats and a toy inside.

A portion of the proceeds made at Rusty Dogz go to benefit the Cheboygan County Humane Society.

They have a list of dogs ready for you to take home!

You can see the current dogs available and a bio on them at Rusty Dogz.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving some of the hotdogs and mouth watering sides a try!