McLaren Northern Michigan Temporarily Prohibiting All Visitors

McLaren Northern Michigan is temporarily prohibiting all hospital visitors.

They say they’re changing their visitor policy in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and per MDHHS Epidemic Orders.

In a release, the listed their policy’s exceptions:

One designated Care Partner for Non-COVID-19 patients will be allowed

A Care Partner (same person for duration of stay) is allowed for patients needing a support person who is essential or medically necessary for the care of the patient; including patients who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, cognitive impairments including dementia, behavioral concerns, or patients who need communication support or assistance due to the specifics of their disability. A member of the patient’s care team will determine if the patient requires a Care Partner. Care Partners are allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Care Partners must provide name and phone number upon entry. Care Partners entering a McLaren Northern Michigan campus will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Care Partners must be healthy and symptom free. Care Partners are required to wear a hospital-issued face mask covering both nose and mouth for the duration of their visit except when eating and drinking. Care Partners are required to wear a colored wristband designating their Care Partner status No Care Partners under the age of 18 are permitted unless they are parents of a pediatric patient or support person of an OB patient. Care Partners of hospitalized patients must remain in the patient’s room, use most direct route when entering and exiting hospital, and not gather in common areas such as waiting rooms. Care Partners will be asked to leave the facility if: They exhibit COVID-19 symptoms They are found outside of direct routes from entry to patient room They are non-compliant with mask and social distancing requirements They do not have a colored wristband



Additionally, a few other situations will allow for “care partner” access:

Obstetric patients: One birthing partner or support person (must be the same person during the duration of the stay) and one certified doula.

Pediatric patients: May have one parent/guardian at a time. It is strongly preferred that the caregiver is the same for the duration of their stay.

Emergency Department: One support person allowed if they pass screening. Must be the same support person for the duration of the Emergency Department stay.

End of Life: Up to two visitors per day. Visitors for patients at end of life may be evaluated on a case by case basis, including those under the age of 18. Patients with a COVID-19 positive diagnosis who are at this stage are allowed one visitor, one time, with appropriate personal protective equipment.

McLaren says they will continue to communicate with the patient’s family members.

“The designated support person will receive a daily phone call between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. from the patient’s nurse with a report on the patient’s condition and to answer questions. We ask that family members do not call the care team for non-urgent matters. For urgent matters only the designated support person should call.” McLaren said in a release.

“We understand it is important for patients to have access to their loved ones while receiving care at our hospital. Family/friends are welcome to connect directly with the patient at any time during their stay. We offer communication through a land line phone in the patient’s room. An iPad is also available on each unit for a video chat virtual visit if the patient does not have a cell phone with this feature.”

To view their new policy in its entirety click here.