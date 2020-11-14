Kingsley High School Transitioning to Online Learning for Nov. 16-17
Kingsley High School will move to virtual learning on Monday, November 16 and Tuesday, November 17 after multiple school-associated coronavirus cases.
The district is moving online to allow the health department time to complete contact tracing.
The school issued the following guidance for students and their families:
- ACCESSING CONTENT – Students please log into your virtual platforms for your B Day classes on Monday morning. All content for the day will be posted by 8:30am. All content for Tuesday’s A Day will be posted by 8:30am on Tuesday.
- STUDENT SUPPORT – Teachers will be available to assist in support and questions via gmail, teacher office extensions, google meet when available, and any other support methods that the learning platform allows.
- OUTREACH – Please be aware that this content is graded and required. If you are having issues accessing the content, please contact your classroom teacher via office phone or email or Ms. Gervais at bgervais@kingsleyschools.org
- FOODSERVICE – Kingsley Area School will be offering meal pick ups on Monday at 1:15pm in the high school parking lot. If there are individuals that would like to receive meals they can contact 231-263-5262 ex4050 or email foodservice@kingsleyschools.org.