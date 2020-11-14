GT Health Officials List Great Wolf Lodge as Coronavirus Exposure Site

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says the Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark is a potential coronavirus exposure site at the listed date and time:

Saturday, November 7 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

In a release, officials gave the following guidance:

“If you were present at the above location during the listed time periods, you should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure, particularly if you were not wearing a mask or maintaining 6 foot distance from others.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should have a heightened sense of awareness that you could become infectious at any point during the 14-day self-monitoring period. Please keep this in mind when interacting with family, friends and the public.”