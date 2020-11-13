Whitmer Administration Revokes, Terminates Enbridge’s Easement to Operate Line 5

The Whitmer administration has revoked Enbridge’s easement and filed legal action to effectively shut the pipeline down.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the director of Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources alerted Enbridge Friday they would revoke and terminate the 1953 easement that allows them to operate Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

The DNR says the move comes after they spent more than 15 months reviewing Enbridge’s 67 year record.

“Enbridge’s historic failures and current non-compliance present too great a risk to our Great Lakes and the people who depend upon them,” DNR director Dan Eichinger said in a statement “Our number one priority is protecting the Great Lakes and we will continue to work with our partners across Michigan in pursuit of that objective.”

Enbridge says that review was done in private and the DNR rejected the company’s offer to meet with their experts.

The state says they are terminating the easement because Enbridge has persistently violated the easement’s terms and conditions.

“They have repeatedly violated the terms of the 1953 easement by ignoring structural problems that put our Great Lakes and our families at risk,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “Most importantly, Enbridge has imposed on the people of Michigan an unacceptable risk of a catastrophic oil spill in the Great Lakes that could devastate our economy and way of life.”

The state has also filed legal action asking the court to support this move.

“With the steps they took today, Gov. Whitmer and Director Eichinger are making another clear statement that Line 5 poses a great risk to our state, and it must be removed from our public waterways,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “Simply put, Michigan law requires that the pipelines be shut down and the Notice provides a timely and orderly process for achieving that.”

Enbridge disagrees. They say the pipeline is safe and there is no credible basis for the termination of the easement.

“This notice and the report from Michigan Department of Natural Resources are a distraction from the fundamental facts. Line 5 remains safe, as envisioned by the 1953 Easement, and as recently validated by our federal safety regulator,” said Enbridge executive vice president and president of liquids pipelines Vern Yu in a statement. “We will continue to focus on the safe operation of the dual Line 5 pipelines at the Straits of Mackinac, ensuring the Great Lakes are protected while also reliably delivering the energy that helps to fuel Michigan’s and the region’s economy.”

This notice requires Enbridge to cease operations by 2021, which the governor’s office says allows time to meet the state’s energy needs.

Enbridge says any disruption would greatly impact the entire region.