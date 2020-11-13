Wayne Co. Judge Won’t Stop Certification Process of Detroit-Area Votes

A judge is refusing to stop the certification process of Detroit-area election results.

The Wayne County judge rejected arguments that the city’s handling of absentee ballots spoiled the count.

This is the third time a judge has refused to intervene in steps necessary to fight election results.

The lawsuit claims Republican challengers were removed from the TCF Center while absentee ballots were being processed.

The court filing also alleges ballots were backdated, along with other irregularities.

Election officials deny the allegations.

There is a 146,000 vote difference in favor of Joe Biden in Michigan.