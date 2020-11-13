United States, Michigan Both Set Records for New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus numbers continue to soar to new highs in the United States with new COVID-19 cases doubling in the past three weeks.

The U.S. once again has set a new daily record for both hospitalizations and daily confirmed infections, adding more than 153,000.

Chicago—the nation’s third largest city—is taking major action, asking everyone to stay home for the next 30 days. The governor of Illinois now says he could impose a statewide stay-at-home order.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press conference, “I want to remind everybody how deadly this virus is. It hasn’t abated. It hasn’t changed. It’s out there.”

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Michigan have shot up five times higher than just five weeks ago, and that number is not expected to slow down. Our state just saw another record-high count of 6,940 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hinted at potential new coronavirus restrictions, but says she is hamstrung without legislative approval, and they are off until December.

Hospitals across Michigan say the state is in the middle of a clear public health crisis, with beds filling at alarming rates. Leaders from hospital systems across the state held a virtual news conference Thursday morning to essentially sound the alarm about where the state stands with its battle against COVID-19.

Lines for testing sites are now as long as 5 to 6 hours in certain parts of the country.

In Kentucky, the state’s Supreme Court just upheld a mandatory mask mandate issued by the governor, a ruling he says will help save lives.

California has become the second U.S. state to top 1 million coronavirus cases, behind Texas.

Vermont and Hawaii are the only two states not considered a high risk for virus spread.

With Thanksgiving coming up, the CDC released guidelines on how to keep you and your family safe while celebrating.