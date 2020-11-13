Two More Michigan Lawmakers Test Positive for COVID-19

At least two more Michigan legislators have tested positive for the coronavirus as Michigan’s surge in cases is being felt in Lansing.

Republican Senator Kim Lasata of Berrien County and Republican Representative Ann Bollin of Livingston Cuonty announced their positive tests Friday.

Lasata attended Senate meetings and hearings on Thursday, the same day the House canceled votes due to COVID-19.

Video shows Lasata did wear a mask.

On Thursday, Grant Representative Scott Vansingel announced a positive test.

All told at least seven legislators have tested positive this year.