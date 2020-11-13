Traverse City Utility Work to Impact Cass Rd., Intersection of 8th St. & Boardman Ave.

If you drive or walk through Traverse City, you might need to find an alternative route next week.

The city says the northbound lane of Cass Road at the southern city limits will be closed Monday and Tuesday for utility work.

On Monday, the lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, it will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city says businesses will remain open.

A busy intersection to the northeast will also be under construction those days.

DTE will perform utility work where Eighth Street meets Boardman Avenue Monday and Tuesday.

They say it could cause delays for both pedestrians and drivers on the road.

The work will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

You should take a different route, if possible.