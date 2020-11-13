TCAPS Extends Virtual Learning for Middle, High Schools

Traverse City Area Public Schools made the decision to close their middle and high schools for the next week and switch to online learning.

Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner says with much of their staff in forced quarantine they don’t have enough people to run the district.

Dr. VanWagoner says, “We have so many areas of guest teachers and new lunch aids with the measures we have to take per the state in this COVID emergency. As well as bus drivers that we need.”

All TCAPS middle and high schools won’t be returning to in person classes until after November 20th.

The district has made the decision to keep their elementary schools open.

“We don’t need as many people for that, we don’t need as many bus routes, we don’t need as many guest teachers in that aspect,” said VanWagoner. “Even with that we are still running tight. We had an 85% guest teacher fill rate today. So we are struggling just to keep our elementaries open.”

TCAPS has been working with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Munson Healthcare to ensure the safety of their students, and say this closure is purely because of staffing.

“We point blank asked that question-where do they believe we’re at as far as the need for a shutdown. They feel that we’re not quite there with the data they have collectively,” says VanWagoner. “We would run high school under the perimeters of the recommendations of being healthy under the Health Department and Munson’s recommendations, we just don’t have the people.”

Dr. VanWagoner says they’re taking this situation day by day and will only permanently close when the Health Department’s data suggests they should.