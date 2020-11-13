Some Republicans Ask Pres. Trump to Allow Biden Top Intelligence Briefings

Several top Republicans are now calling for President-elect Biden to receive top-level intelligence briefings as the Trump administration has yet to move forward with the presidential transition.

Biden and his legal team are requesting top-level intelligence, but that can’t happen without the approval of the General Service Administration, which answers to the president.

Thursday more Republicans asked President Trump to allow Joe Biden to receive those briefings. Many cited it as a matter of national security.

Several Republicans stepped forward and said they would intervene if the president’s course does not change.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said, “Both sides should be receiving briefings, just like they were before.”

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said, “Just as a matter of protecting our nation’s interests, I do think that both the president and his competition here, Vice President Biden, should have access to those classified reports.”

Georgia is going to recount all of its 2020 ballots by hand starting Friday. President-elect Biden leads President Trump there by a little more than 14,000 votes right now.

Nov. 20 is the state deadline to certify its election results.