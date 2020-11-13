Retiring Well: The Financial Cycle

Every weekend on 9&10 News we share some extra tools to help you plan your retirement.

The finance tips come to you every Sunday morning on Retiring Well at 11:30 a.m.

Each week they talk about ways to help you get ready for retirement, and to protect your financial future.

This week they’ll be explaining how optimize your tax bracket, help you understand the law known as the Secure Act that went into effect this year, and they’ll talk about what’s called the financial cycle.

“There’s a business financial cycle that’s healthy, not unlike our organs, that all have to be in balance. The same thing with business. We’ve got to be able to talk to clients about what that means, or people about what that means for corporations and the market,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it right here on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.