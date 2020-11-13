Police Find Wanted Woman Hiding Under Tarps in Antrim Co. Basement

Police caught a wanted woman in Antrim County. They say they found her hiding in someone’s basement under tarps and an old snowmobile.

A state police fugitive team began looking for Jennefer Robtoy in mid-October.

She was wanted on felony drug charges.

On Tuesday, they tracked her down to a home near Central Lake.

That’s where they found her hiding in the basement.

On the way to jail, police say Robtoy began kicking the steering wheel, causing the detective to swerve.

They also say she kicked and cracked the windshield.

She is facing charges for the drugs, as well as resisting police and even reckless driving.