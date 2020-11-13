Northern Michigan EMS Responding to Rising Number of COVID-19 Calls

Paramedics and first responders in northern Michigan are treating and transporting more COVID-19 patients as cases rise.

Aaron Sogge is the Missaukee County EMS director. He says they’ve gone from 1 to 2 coronavirus patients calls a day to between 5 and 6 a day in just two weeks.

“We’re seeing patients that have and show all the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and we’re also dealing with patients that are also not showing any signs and symptoms. They may call us for something totally separate, and once they get to the hospital they kind of talk about a few different things, get tested and they test positive,” said Sogge.

It’s a similar situation for the Lincoln Township Fire Department in Clare County.

“It’s scary, we watch it, we monitor it, and I’m in contact with the Health Department, Central Michigan Health Department quite a bit on it. It’s scary seeing the numbers go up, it’s not something we were hoping for, but it’s something that we’re having to deal with,” said Chief Dale Majewski.

And the increasing calls for medical attention are coming from people both young and old, as Michigan and the country enter another dangerous and deadly phase of this pandemic.

“Take these warnings from the health officials seriously, if you’re sick stay home, if you’re going to go out in public or in groups, make sure you have a mask,” said Sogge.

“If you look at first responders, police, fire fighters, we live this every day, we understand the magnitude of this pandemic,” said Majewski.