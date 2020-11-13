Northern Michigan Courts Making Adjustments As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Some courts in northern Michigan are making changes to the way they do business as coronavirus cases rise.

District and circuit courts in Wexford and Missaukee counties have suspended holding court hearings in person.

They’ll be done virtually instead.

This will also impact trials which can’t be held until the court resumes business in person.

Judge-elect Jason Elmore says things will operate similar to what they did back in the spring.

“We have done this before, we have gotten better at doing it, we have gotten better at hearings, arraignments even preliminary examinations on zoom or the internet and other media and I think by now we’ve got it down,” said Elmore.

Courthouses in Wexford and Missaukee counties will remain open for other business for the time being.